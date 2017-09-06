Baroness to become new Scottish Conservative MEP

Conservative peer Nosheena Mobarik has been appointed to represent Scotland in the European Parliament.

Baroness Mobarik, a former chairwoman of CBI Scotland, will replace Ian Duncan, who resigned to take up a position as a Scotland Office minister.

She was placed third on the Scottish Conservative list for the 2014 European Parliament election.

Belinda Don, who was second on the list, had threatened legal action over the party's plan to pass her over.

It is understood Baroness Mobarik will be sworn in as an MEP next week.

As well as CBI Scotland, she has chaired the Pakistan-Britain Trade and Investment Forum. The businesswoman was appointed an OBE in 2003, and promoted to CBE in 2014, the same year as she was made a life peer in the House of Lords.