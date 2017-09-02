Scottish independence rally held in Berlin
- 2 September 2017
- From the section Scotland politics
Supporters of Scottish independence have staged a march and rally in Berlin.
Solidarity leader Tommy Sheridan spoke outside the Reichstag building at the event organised by Germans for Scottish Independence.
Organisers said they wanted to raise awareness of the campaign in Germany and show support for the independence movement in Scotland.