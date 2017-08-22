Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones hold Brexit talks

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Jones and Ms Sturgeon say their governments are working together to ensure devolution is not damaged by Brexit

The Scottish and Welsh first ministers are to hold talks on the next steps in their campaign against the UK government's Brexit legislation.

Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones claim Westminster is planning to use the EU Withdrawal Bill to launch a "power grab" on the devolved governments.

But the UK government insists Brexit will see more powers devolved to both nations.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Jones will meet in Edinburgh to discuss their concerns.

Ahead of the meeting, they accused the UK government of attempting to impose its will on the other constituent parts of the UK rather than seeking agreement and partnership over the Brexit process.

The talks will be the latest in a series held between senior Scottish and Welsh government figures in recent weeks as the two administrations join forces in an attempt to secure a greater say.

The two governments also recently raised a formal objection to Theresa May's £1bn deal with the Democratic Unionists to keep the Tories in power.

Much of their focus has been on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which aims to ensure that EU laws still apply in the UK immediately after Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Jones are concerned the bill will return powers in devolved policy areas, such as fishing and agriculture, to Westminster rather than Edinburgh or Cardiff.

The UK government says that this is merely a "transitional arrangement" that will allow for the further onward devolution of powers.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "Not a single decision currently taken by the Scottish or Welsh Governments will be taken away under this Bill.

"Instead, the Bill is about creating certainty and continuity for people and businesses across the UK, and ensuring that we don't create new barriers to doing business.

"It is our expectation that the outcome of this process will provide greater decision-making power for each devolved administration and we are committed to positive and productive discussions going forward."

But the Scottish and Welsh first ministers say they cannot recommend their respective parliaments give consent to the Brexit bill as it currently stands.

'Different approach'

Mr Jones said his government had made clear that "we are prepared to come to the table, to work constructively with the UK government to try and reach agreement on future arrangements".

But he said: "Based on their behaviour over the last few months, we have seen no real desire to take up this invitation and unless we see a completely different approach we will not be recommending the Assembly gives its consent to this Bill."

His comments were echoed by Ms Sturgeon, who said it was currently "inconceivable" that she would recommend that the Scottish Parliament gives its consent to the legislation.

Ms Sturgeon added: "We have said repeatedly that we are willing to talk constructively with the UK government on future arrangements. But this has to be on the basis of agreement and partnership, not imposition."