Offensive tweet councillors reinstated by Scottish Conservatives

Image caption The offensive tweets by Alastair Majury and Robert Davies emerged just days after they were elected

Two Conservative councillors who were suspended by the party over offensive posts on Twitter have been reinstated after apologising.

Alastair Majury and Robert Davies were both elected as Stirling councillors in May.

But it later emerged that Mr Majury was behind a Twitter account which likened Scottish nationalists to the Nazis.

He was suspended from the party alongside Mr Davies, who had tweeted racist jokes.

Derogatory remarks

Mr Majury used his Mulder1981 account on Twitter to make derogatory remarks about Catholics, attack benefit claimants and say the SNP was too busy talking about gay marriage.

He also boasted about the size of his manhood on an online dating site.

Image copyright Stirling Conservatives Image caption Mr Majury was photographed with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson ahead of May's council election

The pair were suspended by the Scottish Conservatives on 17 May, but a spokesman for the party confirmed they had both now been readmitted.

The spokesman said: "Having served a suspension, both councillors have been readmitted to the party after offering unreserved apologies for any offence caused.

"It has been made abundantly clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in future."

Green MSP Mark Ruskell, who was previously a Stirling councillor, said the decision was "disgraceful".

Posting on social media, he said: "Imagine a racist and an internet troll now deciding on Stirling Council school bullying and equalities strategies."