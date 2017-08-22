Scottish business rates system findings to be made public

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Hotel and pub owners were critical of the business rates revaluation

A review of Scottish business rates is due to be published later.

Former RBS chairman Ken Barclay was asked to look at the system following heavy criticism from the hospitality sector at the beginning of the year.

Pub and hotel owners said a revaluation exercise of non-domestic rates would have left some facing a 400% increase in bills.

Scotland's finance secretary Derek Mackay quelled concerns at the time by capping rises for thousands of firms.

And in March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the review of the levy to "better support growth and respond to wider economic conditions and changing markets".

Mr Barclay, who left RBS in 2015 after almost 40 years with the bank, was asked to take into account "three guiding principles";

To make recommendations which, overall, were revenue neutral

To retain the small business bonus scheme until at least 2021

To "reflect the ambition that Scotland will be the best place to do business anywhere in the UK"

The revaluation of business premises, which was due to be applied in April this year, sparked the controversy.

The tourism industry was particularly vocal along with entrepreneurs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, who said the oil sector slump had not been taken into account.

Similar criticisms had been made in other parts of the UK, where revaluations were also being applied.

After Mr Barclay's appointment the Scottish Retail Consortium said the review heralded a "great opportunity to recast business rates for the decades ahead" and ensure a reformed system would be "modern, sustainable and competitive".