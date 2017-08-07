Woman sexually assaulted in street attack

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Moodie Street in the early hours of Sunday

A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault during an early-hours attack in Fife.

Police Scotland said it happened on Sunday 6 August in Dunfermline.

A grassy area near the junction of Netherton Broad Street and Moodie Street was later cordoned off.

Police said specialist officers were supporting the victim and urged anyone with information to come forward.