Michelle Thomson: Fraud case against former SNP MP dropped

The fraud case against former MP Michelle Thomson has been dropped due to an absence of sufficient evidence.

Ms Thomson had been reported to Scottish prosecutors in December after a police investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud.

She resigned from the SNP whip, and stood down as a candidate ahead of June's general election.

The Crown Office has now concluded that there should be "no criminal proceedings at this time".

It said this was due to an "absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence", with the decision coming after "careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case".

Ms Thomson had always strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The former Edinburgh West MP had been one of five people named in the report sent by Police Scotland to the procurator fiscal.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning four men aged 48, 56, 59 and 59, and one woman aged 51, in relation to alleged incidents between June 16 2010 and July 26 2011.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, Crown counsel concluded there was an absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence and there should be no criminal proceedings at this time."

It is understood one of the men named in the report was solicitor Christopher Hales, who was struck off by the Law Society after being found guilty of professional misconduct over 13 property deals in 2010 and 2011.

All 13 of the transactions Mr Hales was struck off for were reported to have involved Mrs Thomson or M&F Property Solutions, a firm in which she was said to be a partner.

Mrs Thomson had been sitting as an independent MP after resigning from the SNP whip, with her former SNP colleagues giving their unanimous backing in September to calls for the party to consider reinstating her.

