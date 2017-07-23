Ruth Davidson calls for Conservatism 'reboot'

Image copyright European Photopress Agency

Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson has warned the UK government it must show greater leadership if it wants to survive.

Writing for the website UnHerd, Ms Davidson said the government must be "bold" and do more to make the case for Conservatism.

She also said people were losing faith in capitalism and were angry about social injustice.

The article calls for a "Ctrl + Alt + Del reboot" of Conservatism.

Ms Davidson wrote: "It is not enough for government to facilitate a discussion about where next for Britain, it has to actually lead.

"The short-term, election cycle nimbyism of prohibitive planning laws needs to cease and there is no room for one-of-the-in-crowd Davos sycophancy either.

"At home and abroad we need to press the case for fairer markets."

Financial barriers

The Scottish Conservative leader also highlighted various areas where she sees the need for reform, including building more houses and providing more opportunities for the younger generation.

She added: "In short, the multiple instabilities of insecure employment, opaque career progression, wage stagnation, high rental and commuting costs and growing financial barriers to home ownership clearly explain why Britain's young adults don't feel they have a personal stake in a system that doesn't work for them."

Following the publication of the article, an unnamed senior Scottish Conservative told the Sunday Times that Ms Davidson was "appalled at the defensive crouch" the UK government had got into.

The source added: "Losing a majority doesn't mean that you don't make the case. It means you make it twice as hard.

"Stop fighting among yourselves and start banging the drum for Conservatism because if we don't, we lose."