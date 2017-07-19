MP Hannah Bardell wears Scotland football top in Commons

An SNP MP has worn a Scotland football shirt in the House of Commons to show her support for the women's team ahead of their clash with England.

Hannah Bardell wore the top during Scottish Questions and Prime Minister's Questions.

The Scottish women's team will play England in their opening Euro 2017 match on Wednesday evening.

Ms Bardell told the Commons that she had played with two members of the Scotland team at university.

Passing on her best wishes to the team, Ms Bardell joked: "Their career in football has clearly gone better than mine."

Ms Bardell, the MP for Livingston, had earlier taken part in a charity sports event outside Westminster.

England, the World Cup bronze medallists, start as favourites for the match in Utrecht, but injury-hit Scotland are hopeful of springing an upset in their first appearance at a major tournament.