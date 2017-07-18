Sixty leading figures call for Brexit to be halted

Image caption Henry McLeish and Baron Robertson are among those who have signed the letter

An open letter calling for Brexit to be halted has been signed by more than 60 of Scotland's leading public figures.

It comes as UK Brexit Secretary David Davis called on both sides in the negotiations on the UK's departure from the EU to "get down to business".

The letter, published in The Herald, said it was time for a new national debate and a rethink on Brexit.

Signatories include former first minister Henry McLeish and former Nato general secretary Baron Robertson.

They claim that disastrous consequences of the decision to leave Europe are becoming ever clearer and that Britain's international reputation has weakened.

And they emphasise the need for the UK to build a more equal society as part of a wider push, from inside the EU, for a fairer Europe.

On Monday, while launching the second round of formal talks in Brussels, Mr Davis spoke of tackling the "substance of the matter" - and placed his priority on clarifying the issue of mutual citizens' rights, ahead of the start of any trade talks.

The letter has been signed by senior figures in politics, business, academia and the arts.

Some of the 60 signatories

Image caption Clockwise from top left, Lord Campbell, Lesley Riddoch, Lord Wallace and Dame Anne Glover are among the signatories

Ex-EU ambassador Lord Kerr, biologist Dame Anne Glover, ex-Nato general secretary Baron Robertson of Port Ellen, former LibDem leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, STUC general secretary Grahame Smith, historians Prof Tom Devine and Prof Chris Smout, former European Court of Justice judge Sir David Edward, former first minister Henry McLeish, former Scottish Secretary Baron Helen Liddell, Lord (Jim) Wallace of Tankerness, businessman Ian Ritchie, Alyn Smith SNP MEP, David Martin Labour MEP, former Conservative MEP Struan Stevenson, former Lib Dem MEP Graham Watson, director of Friends of the Earth Scotland Dr Richard Dixon, Martin Sime, chief executive of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, Prof Christina Boswell and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch

It says: "We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit.

"We recognise that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer - every day.

"Even before the UK has left the EU, we face falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity."

It adds: "In a democracy, it is always possible to think again and to choose a different direction. We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds.

"We call for a national debate on Brexit. We ask our fellow citizens, and our politicians, to think again. It is time to call a halt to Brexit."