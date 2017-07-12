Nicola Sturgeon to meet EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon will be one of the number of key UK politicians who will meet Michel Barnier on Thursday

Nicola Sturgeon will look to "protect Scotland's vital interests" when she meets the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

The meeting on Thursday comes as Mr Barnier prepares for the second round of negotiations between the UK and EU.

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish government wanted to work for a consensus against an extreme Brexit.

Mr Barnier will also hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Carwyn Jones, the Welsh first minister.

But speaking on Wednesday, he stressed that Brexit negotiations would only be done with the UK government.

Mr Barnier said: "I have always made clear that I will listen to different points on view in the British debate.

"Of course, I will only negotiate with the UK government."

He also called on the UK to offer more clarity on its position on the "divorce bill" financial settlement with the EU - which estimates have put at anywhere between €60bn to €100bn (£53bn to £89bn).

Ms Sturgeon's spokesman said the meeting was "an opportunity to brief Mr Barnier on Scotland's priorities and seek to enhance our understanding of the current EU position as Brexit negotiations continue".

He added: "Our priority is protecting Scotland's vital interests, and building consensus against an extreme Brexit outside the single market, which would be potentially disastrous for jobs, investment and living standards.

"This is not about holding separate Scottish negotiations - we have always accepted that the EU will only negotiate with the UK, which is why we will continue to work hard to influence the UK position."

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told MPs earlier this week that the EU can "go whistle" for any "extortionate" final payment.

Mr Barnier said there were also major differences between the EU and UK on the rights of EU citizens living in Britain as well as on the "divorce bill".

He said those issues - along with the nature of the future border with the Republic of Ireland - must be dealt with before future UK-EU trade could be discussed.

'Short pause'

Ms Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, has consistently called for the Scottish government to have a "seat at the table" for the Brexit negotiations.

She has also called for a "short pause" in the Brexit process so consensus can be built across the UK on the best way forward.

The first minister wants membership of the European single market and the customs union to be at the heart of the process.

But Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted the UK will be leaving both.

The UK government has also previously rejected Ms Sturgeon's calls for the Scottish government to be involved in the Brexit talks, and for Scotland to keep its single market membership even if the rest of the UK leaves.

But it has pledged to "consult" with the UK's devolved administrations during the Brexit process.

Speaking ahead of Ms Sturgeon's meeting with Mr Barnier, the Scottish Liberal Democrats urged her to push for an acknowledgment that Brexit can be cancelled.

The party's deputy leader Alistair Carmichael said: "What's more, Nicola Sturgeon should commit to doing the right thing for the whole of our country and support giving the British people the final say on the future of our country at the end of the negotiation process, not leaving it to politicians and bureaucrats to stitch up.

"The first minister should remember that she is in Brussels to represent all of Scotland. Rather than use this trip to bang on about independence, she should recognise that the best way to keep Scotland in the EU is to keep the whole of the UK in the European Union."

Scottish Labour's Europe spokesman Lewis Macdonald said: "Unlike the Tories, Labour wants a jobs-first Brexit that will prioritise the economy, jobs and living standards - and that is what Jeremy Corbyn will outline when he meets Mr Barnier.

"Nicola Sturgeon should join this fight for a fair Brexit, rather than simply using this process to agitate for independence."