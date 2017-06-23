Ruth Davidson made honorary Army Colonel

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Davidson has taken part in some military-themed photocalls since becoming a politician

Ruth Davidson has been appointed as the honorary Colonel of her former Army regiment.

The Scottish Conservative leader was invited to take up the post with 32 Signal Regiment for a five-year term.

The reserve regiment commands squadrons based in Edinburgh, East Kilbride, Glasgow, Belfast and Darlington.

The honorary position is normally filled by a retired senior officer or member of the Royal family but can be undertaken by public figures.

Ms Davidson was asked to take on the role due to her work in the Territorial Army before she became an MSP and her backing of reserve forces while in parliament.

She said: "Reservists make up over a quarter of the British Army and the UK's defences rely upon them.

"As well as the specialist skills required for the type of regiment you join, the training you receive as a reservist develops leadership, decision making, teamwork, confidence and moral courage.

"I loved my time in uniform and am so grateful for everything it taught me. I am delighted to have been asked back to my former regiment to act as its honorary Colonel for the next five years."

Saturday marks Armed Forces Day across the UK.