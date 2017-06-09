Rachael Hamilton wins Scottish Parliament by-election

Image copyright Rachael Hamilton

The Conservatives have won a Scottish Parliament by-election in the Borders held on the same night as the general election.

Rachael Hamilton - who stood down as a list MSP to fight the seat - took the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire seat with a majority of more than 9,000.

She held the constituency for her party from closest rival Gail Hendry of the SNP.

Labour's Sally Prentice was third with Lib Dem Catriona Bhatia fourth.

The by-election was called after John Lamont stood down to fight the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat at Westminster which he also won.