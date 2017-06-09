General election 2017: SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson loses seat

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The SNP's leader in Westminster loses the Moray constituency to Conservative Douglas Ross

The SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson has lost his Moray seat in the general election.

The party's deputy leader was defeated by the Conservatives' Douglas Ross who overturned his majority of 9,065.

The seat had been a key target for the Conservatives in Scotland.

In his victory speech, Mr Ross said: "I give a promise that my first and only priority will be to serve the people of this constituency to the best of my ability."

Mr Robertson was beaten by former MSP Mr Ross by 18,478 votes to 22,637. Labour had 5,208 votes and the Liberal Democrats polled 1,078.

He added: "I'd like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates. Could I also say to Angus, thank-you on behalf of the people of Moray for your outstanding service to the people of Moray over the last 16 years."

Mr Robertson became one of the SNP's most high-profile figures after the 2015 election, thanks to a weekly platform at Prime Minister's Questions.

As group leader at Westminster, and as a result of the SNP's newly-acquired third-party status, he was handed the task of challenging the UK government on everything from welfare reforms to Brexit and foreign affairs.

Angus Robertson's last PMQs

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The SNP's Angus Robertson clashed with Theresa May at the final PMQs before the election

Mr Robertson - who took over as SNP deputy leader in 2016 - has often been lauded for his PMQs performances, earning a reputation as a formidable opponent and potential future leadership contender.

Born in London to Scottish and German parents, he grew up in Edinburgh before attending university in Aberdeen.

He worked as a journalist and then as a European and international affairs adviser to SNP MSPs at Holyrood before he was elected to Westminster in 2001 to represent Moray.

He served as the party's defence spokesman and, in 2015, was appointed as a member of the Privy Council and the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee.

Mr Robertson was the party's campaigns director for the 2007 and 2011 Scottish elections and previously served as business convener, chairing the SNP's National Executive Committee.