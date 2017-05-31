Election 2017: Scottish Liberal Democrats vow to create 'united' country

Image copyright PA Image caption Willie Rennie will unveil the manifesto in Edinburgh

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are to publish their election manifesto with a vow to create an "open, tolerant and united" Scotland and UK.

Leader Willie Rennie said the Lib Dems would strongly oppose "another divisive referendum" on independence.

But the party wants a referendum on the final terms of the Brexit deal.

The Liberal Democrats had one MP in Scotland after the 2015 election, but are hopeful of picking up more seats this time around.

The party will propose adding a "modest" penny on income tax in order to invest additional money in education and mental health.

And the manifesto will pledge to keep the triple-lock on the state pension, and to scrap the Conservatives' two-child rule for tax credits - including the controversial "rape clause".

Speaking ahead of the launch in Edinburgh, Mr Rennie said the party would "protect jobs in Scotland by opposing an extreme Conservative Brexit and giving people the right to reject a bad deal".

'Edge of recession'

He added: "Votes for the Liberal Democrats will stop another divisive independence referendum from the Nationalists.

"With the Scottish economy teetering on the edge of a recession, the performance of Scottish education dropping down the international rankings and mental health services failing to deliver, the last thing our country needs is another divisive and distracting independence referendum.

"We will promote a Scotland and a Britain that are open, tolerant and united."

When he launched the party's UK manifesto earlier this month, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said the public had the choice to "change Britain's future".

He said that while he accepted the result of last year's EU referendum, he still believed the UK would be "better off and safer" within the EU.

Mr Rennie has claimed there is no contradiction between supporting another EU referendum while opposing one on independence, arguing that people knew what they were voting for when they rejected independence in 2014.

The Liberal Democrats will be the last of Scotland's five major parties to launch their manifesto.

The SNP unveiled theirs on Tuesday, with Nicola Sturgeon calling for a second independence referendum to be held at the end of the Brexit process in order to prevent it being "imposed on Scotland, no matter how damaging it turns out to be".

The Conservatives and Labour are opposed to second referendums being held on either independence or Brexit.