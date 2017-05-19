Ruth Davidson to make direct pitch to Labour voters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ruth Davidson is to accuse Labour of being in "a state of civil war"

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is to make a direct pitch to Labour voters while launching her party's manifesto for June's election.

The party is to set out its platform for the general election at an event in Edinburgh.

Ms Davidson will use her speech to accuse Labour of being in "a state of civil war" over council coalitions.

Prime Minister Theresa May is also expected to join Conservatives on the campaign trail in Scotland.

The Scottish party leader will set out her proposals 24 hours after Mrs May launched the UK Conservative manifesto.

She will claim that "only the Scottish Conservatives are strong enough to take on the SNP" at the ballot box.

The Tories are hopeful of gains in the 8 June election, having made significant progress in May's local elections. The party won just one seat in the 2015 general election.

'Civil war'

Ms Davidson will accuse Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale of leaving voters in Aberdeen "betrayed" with her decision to suspend all nine of her party's city councillors for striking a coalition deal with the Tories.

Labour has insisted that "no power-sharing arrangements would be agreed where it would mean increased austerity that will impact on communities".

Directly addressing Labour voters, Ms Davidson will say: "This week the Scottish Labour party - already weakened - has entered a state of civil war.

"The truth is, your party has left you, not the other way around.

"It may well find its way back. But you know - and I know - it won't be at this election. So let me do a job for you.

"In great swathes of the country, it is only the Scottish Conservatives who are strong enough to take on the SNP. And in many places we can only win, if you join with us."

The Tory leader will also claim her party is "rooted to the centre ground" and is "committed to workers' rights, boosting low pay, getting a good deal for fishermen and improving the education of our young people".

Scotland's other political parties are expected to launch their manifestos next week.