General Election 2017: Lib Dems 'not inconsistent' on referendums

There is no inconsistency in supporting a second referendum on Brexit but not on independence, the Scottish Lib Dem leader has insisted.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto says the British people should be offered a vote on the final deal to leave the EU.

But the party is firmly opposed to another referendum on whether Scotland should be independent.

Willie Rennie said people knew what they were voting for when they rejected independence in 2014.

Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said: "What we are saying with the Brexit vote is that it should be the first referendum on the deal.

"When we see the details the British people should have the final say on something so monumental.

The Conservatives will wave (Brexit) through no matter how bad it is for our country, for jobs, for the NHS. Willie Rennie

"To be fair to the SNP in the 2014 referendum they produced a White Paper - it was repetitive, it was a bit boring - but people knew what they were rejecting when they rejected it.

"We did not have a White Paper in the European referendum last year so therefore it would only be right for when that detail is forthcoming for the British people to sign it off."

He said the Conservatives, led by Theresa May, were "pursuing the extreme, hardest Brexit you could possibly imagine".

"I don't think that's what people really voted for," he said.

"That's why I think the British people, not just Theresa May, not just the MPs, not just the Conservatives, should decide on whether that deal is good enough or not.

"Because the Conservatives will wave it through no matter how bad it is for our country, for jobs, for the NHS."

'Regulate cannabis'

Mr Rennie also said that the Liberal Democrats supported "radical" reform of the United Kingdom constitution to create a federal UK.

And he defended the party's stance on legalising cannabis.

He said: "What we want to do is separate cannabis from the really strong, hard and dangerous drugs that exist in the country.

"We need to regulate cannabis so that we can control the strains that exist."

The Liberal Democrat's UK manifesto set out its policy on cannabis on Wednesday. The party would:

Bring in a legal, regulated market for cannabis

Introduce limits on potency and permit cannabis to be sold through licensed to over-18s

End imprisonment for possession of illegal drugs for personal use

Mr Rennie later told BBC Scotland's Kaye Adams programme that he had smoked cannabis in the past but does not any more, adding: "It may look like it, but I don't".

Good Morning Scotland interviewed SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, Labour's Kezia Dugdale on Wednesday and is due to speak to Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson on Friday of next week.