Sturgeon says 'we need to do better' on education

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon insisted she was "not shying" away from recent poor performance results

The curriculum followed by Scotland's schools needs to focus more on literacy and numeracy, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the Scottish first minister admitted "we need to do better" after figures showed less than half of 13 and 14-year-olds were performing well in writing.

She said ministers had "taken advice" on refocusing the education policy, Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).

CfE was implemented in Scottish schools in 2010.

The latest Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy figures followed another set of poor results for Scottish pupils, when the international Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) survey of pupils found scores for maths, reading and science had all declined.

Ms Sturgeon insisted she was not denying the results and said measures were being taken to address the issues.

'Certain recommendations'

She told the programme: "I've been very open that this is not good enough.

She said that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) had been communicating with her government to address concerns.

Ms Sturgeon said: "They've made certain recommendations to us about how we improve the teaching of literacy and numeracy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The latest Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy found less than half of 13 and 14-year-old were performing well at writing

"Right now we've got a new national improvement framework, we have an attainment challenge, we have an attainment fund putting significant extra resources into education."

She added: "But we have had some advice that we need to have more of a focus in our curriculum on literacy and numeracy and that's exactly what we're doing right now, so we've introduced new benchmarks for the teaching of literacy and numeracy."

'Vast majority'

Ms Sturgeon also said that her government was increasing the budget of head teachers in Scotland by £120m to invest in measures it believes would improve levels of literacy and numeracy.

She also told the programme that the Scottish government was looking at ways of bringing a greater range of people into the teaching profession after figures suggested there were currently 700 teacher vacancies across Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We now have record numbers of young people coming out of our schools with higher and advanced higher passes and going into what we call 'positive destinations'.

"I know how important a good education has been to me in my life.

"I want every young person in Scotland to have the best education. The vast majority of young people do get the best education but there are areas where we need to do better and I am not shying away from that."