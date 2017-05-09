Reading, writing and listening - How well are Scottish pupils doing?

Here is a breakdown, by local authority, of the percentage of pupils in Scotland achieving expected levels in writing, reading, talking and listening and numeracy.
|Writing - What % of pupils reach the level?
|Council area
|Early (P1)
|First (P4)
|Second (P7)
|Third (S3)
|Fourth (S3)
|Aberdeen City
|64
|52
|49
|67
|20
|Aberdeenshire
|79
|67
|55
|86
|45
|Angus
|83
|79
|81
|98
|49
|Argyll & Bute
|80
|64
|70
|88
|34
|Clackmannanshire
|73
|59
|58
|69
|31
|Dumfries & Galloway
|75
|64
|57
|78
|31
|Dundee City
|70
|62
|51
|87
|53
|East Ayrshire
|73
|64
|54
|72
|20
|East Dunbartonshire
|86
|76
|75
|98
|67
|East Lothian
|64
|63
|52
|81
|33
|East Renfrewshire
|89
|87
|81
|92
|63
|Edinburgh City
|80
|72
|69
|85
|35
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|82
|69
|74
|68
|16
|Falkirk
|79
|69
|66
|89
|57
|Fife
|93
|86
|78
|77
|14
|Glasgow City
|75
|68
|66
|89
|40
|Highland
|68
|58
|60
|83
|31
|Inverclyde
|76
|56
|58
|76
|30
|Midlothian
|74
|64
|54
|71
|20
|Moray
|66
|61
|53
|88
|46
|North Ayrshire
|80
|62
|64
|74
|33
|North Lanarkshire
|79
|69
|65
|90
|42
|Orkney Islands
|69
|60
|58
|73
|4
|Perth & Kinross
|90
|91
|85
|74
|21
|Renfrewshire
|81
|66
|66
|76
|29
|Scottish Borders
|82
|75
|74
|96
|63
|Shetland Islands
|71
|66
|57
|95
|49
|South Ayrshire
|83
|77
|75
|91
|15
|South Lanarkshire
|78
|68
|63
|88
|48
|Stirling
|80
|72
|71
|91
|35
|West Dunbartonshire
|72
|61
|57
|81
|46
|West Lothian
|78
|71
|64
|89
|44
|Scotland
|78
|69
|65
|84
|37
|Reading - What % of pupils reach the level?
|Council area
|Early (P1)
|First (P4)
|Second (P7)
|Third (S3)
|Fourth (S3)
|Aberdeen City
|65
|60
|57
|71
|24
|Aberdeenshire
|80
|71
|64
|86
|46
|Angus
|84
|83
|84
|98
|51
|Argyll & Bute
|82
|72
|75
|89
|32
|Clackmannanshire
|77
|66
|68
|71
|29
|Dumfries & Galloway
|75
|73
|67
|80
|34
|Dundee City
|78
|71
|61
|88
|52
|East Ayrshire
|78
|69
|59
|78
|23
|East Dunbartonshire
|88
|81
|83
|98
|66
|East Lothian
|73
|69
|60
|84
|34
|East Renfrewshire
|91
|89
|86
|94
|70
|Edinburgh City
|82
|76
|76
|86
|37
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|84
|73
|80
|70
|19
|Falkirk
|81
|78
|73
|90
|59
|Fife
|94
|89
|85
|79
|15
|Glasgow City
|77
|74
|73
|91
|41
|Highland
|73
|67
|68
|86
|32
|Inverclyde
|79
|65
|69
|78
|33
|Midlothian
|76
|72
|64
|75
|18
|Moray
|72
|66
|60
|89
|51
|North Ayrshire
|80
|72
|70
|76
|34
|North Lanarkshire
|80
|73
|70
|90
|45
|Orkney Islands
|75
|71
|65
|82
|4
|Perth & Kinross
|91
|93
|87
|77
|22
|Renfrewshire
|84
|74
|75
|80
|33
|Scottish Borders
|86
|81
|79
|97
|69
|Shetland Islands
|77
|77
|68
|96
|52
|South Ayrshire
|87
|82
|82
|92
|16
|South Lanarkshire
|80
|75
|72
|89
|49
|Stirling
|84
|79
|75
|92
|36
|West Dunbartonshire
|79
|71
|64
|82
|46
|West Lothian
|80
|74
|70
|91
|55
|Scotland
|81
|75
|72
|86
|39
|Listening & talking - What % of pupils reach the level?
|Council area
|Early (P1)
|First (P4)
|Second (P7)
|Third (S3)
|Fourth (S3)
|Aberdeen City
|71
|64
|64
|69
|21
|Aberdeenshire
|83
|78
|73
|89
|48
|Angus
|88
|89
|89
|98
|51
|Argyll & Bute
|86
|75
|80
|91
|43
|Clackmannanshire
|83
|69
|73
|81
|30
|Dumfries & Galloway
|80
|78
|69
|79
|37
|Dundee City
|83
|78
|66
|88
|55
|East Ayrshire
|83
|76
|68
|80
|27
|East Dunbartonshire
|93
|87
|88
|99
|69
|East Lothian
|82
|78
|69
|82
|36
|East Renfrewshire
|92
|93
|87
|95
|72
|Edinburgh City
|86
|80
|79
|85
|37
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|82
|77
|81
|73
|19
|Falkirk
|88
|84
|80
|92
|60
|Fife
|95
|92
|87
|80
|13
|Glasgow City
|82
|81
|78
|91
|43
|Highland
|82
|75
|76
|84
|33
|Inverclyde
|79
|69
|74
|79
|37
|Midlothian
|84
|76
|67
|73
|19
|Moray
|76
|70
|60
|94
|54
|North Ayrshire
|84
|76
|75
|77
|33
|North Lanarkshire
|84
|79
|74
|91
|45
|Orkney Islands
|83
|83
|87
|74
|5
|Perth & Kinross
|93
|95
|88
|78
|24
|Renfrewshire
|88
|80
|78
|82
|33
|Scottish Borders
|87
|86
|83
|97
|71
|Shetland Islands
|85
|89
|81
|97
|49
|South Ayrshire
|90
|86
|85
|92
|18
|South Lanarkshire
|84
|83
|80
|91
|51
|Stirling
|88
|83
|83
|93
|40
|West Dunbartonshire
|85
|78
|70
|82
|50
|West Lothian
|86
|84
|79
|91
|54
|Scotland
|85
|81
|77
|87
|41
|Numeracy - What % of pupils reach the level?
|Council area
|Early (P1)
|First (P4)
|Second (P7)
|Third (S3)
|Fourth (S3)
|Aberdeen City
|71
|57
|58
|83
|45
|Aberdeenshire
|83
|69
|58
|88
|56
|Angus
|87
|82
|80
|96
|64
|Argyll & Bute
|85
|68
|65
|89
|62
|Clackmannanshire
|77
|60
|55
|58
|23
|Dumfries & Galloway
|78
|69
|60
|83
|39
|Dundee City
|78
|66
|49
|79
|48
|East Ayrshire
|78
|65
|58
|88
|48
|East Dunbartonshire
|90
|75
|77
|97
|70
|East Lothian
|74
|67
|56
|68
|46
|East Renfrewshire
|92
|90
|84
|95
|76
|Edinburgh City
|87
|75
|73
|87
|47
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|80
|70
|69
|68
|39
|Falkirk
|86
|75
|66
|88
|54
|Fife
|96
|91
|84
|86
|30
|Glasgow City
|82
|74
|70
|87
|48
|Highland
|77
|66
|61
|82
|45
|Inverclyde
|84
|60
|61
|80
|29
|Midlothian
|82
|69
|61
|84
|51
|Moray
|68
|60
|50
|87
|64
|North Ayrshire
|85
|70
|71
|82
|38
|North Lanarkshire
|86
|72
|66
|88
|55
|Orkney Islands
|76
|65
|70
|65
|18
|Perth & Kinross
|92
|93
|87
|79
|37
|Renfrewshire
|86
|75
|70
|87
|54
|Scottish Borders
|86
|77
|74
|94
|68
|Shetland Islands
|82
|70
|61
|85
|49
|South Ayrshire
|90
|82
|79
|89
|36
|South Lanarkshire
|83
|71
|68
|86
|51
|Stirling
|85
|76
|70
|78
|45
|West Dunbartonshire
|82
|61
|61
|83
|46
|West Lothian
|84
|68
|60
|90
|55
|Scotland
|84
|73
|68
|86
|49
- The above figures are contained in the report Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels 2015/16
- The proportion of pupils achieving the CfE level relevant for their stage is generally highest for listening and talking and lowest for writing across all primary and secondary stages.
- The report authors say: "The collection of this data is new, and reflects a developing approach within schools to the assessment of children's progress against the CfE levels. It is therefore important to consider whether and how this affects the quality, reliability and usability of the data."
- Data was provided for 222,300 pupils and relates to achievements at, or near, the end of the 2015/16 school year.