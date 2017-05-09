Reading, writing and listening - How well are Scottish pupils doing?

Here is a breakdown, by local authority, of the percentage of pupils in Scotland achieving expected levels in writing, reading, talking and listening and numeracy.

Writing - What % of pupils reach the level? Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3) Aberdeen City 64 52 49 67 20 Aberdeenshire 79 67 55 86 45 Angus 83 79 81 98 49 Argyll & Bute 80 64 70 88 34 Clackmannanshire 73 59 58 69 31 Dumfries & Galloway 75 64 57 78 31 Dundee City 70 62 51 87 53 East Ayrshire 73 64 54 72 20 East Dunbartonshire 86 76 75 98 67 East Lothian 64 63 52 81 33 East Renfrewshire 89 87 81 92 63 Edinburgh City 80 72 69 85 35 Na h-Eileanan Siar 82 69 74 68 16 Falkirk 79 69 66 89 57 Fife 93 86 78 77 14 Glasgow City 75 68 66 89 40 Highland 68 58 60 83 31 Inverclyde 76 56 58 76 30 Midlothian 74 64 54 71 20 Moray 66 61 53 88 46 North Ayrshire 80 62 64 74 33 North Lanarkshire 79 69 65 90 42 Orkney Islands 69 60 58 73 4 Perth & Kinross 90 91 85 74 21 Renfrewshire 81 66 66 76 29 Scottish Borders 82 75 74 96 63 Shetland Islands 71 66 57 95 49 South Ayrshire 83 77 75 91 15 South Lanarkshire 78 68 63 88 48 Stirling 80 72 71 91 35 West Dunbartonshire 72 61 57 81 46 West Lothian 78 71 64 89 44 Scotland 78 69 65 84 37

Reading - What % of pupils reach the level? Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3) Aberdeen City 65 60 57 71 24 Aberdeenshire 80 71 64 86 46 Angus 84 83 84 98 51 Argyll & Bute 82 72 75 89 32 Clackmannanshire 77 66 68 71 29 Dumfries & Galloway 75 73 67 80 34 Dundee City 78 71 61 88 52 East Ayrshire 78 69 59 78 23 East Dunbartonshire 88 81 83 98 66 East Lothian 73 69 60 84 34 East Renfrewshire 91 89 86 94 70 Edinburgh City 82 76 76 86 37 Na h-Eileanan Siar 84 73 80 70 19 Falkirk 81 78 73 90 59 Fife 94 89 85 79 15 Glasgow City 77 74 73 91 41 Highland 73 67 68 86 32 Inverclyde 79 65 69 78 33 Midlothian 76 72 64 75 18 Moray 72 66 60 89 51 North Ayrshire 80 72 70 76 34 North Lanarkshire 80 73 70 90 45 Orkney Islands 75 71 65 82 4 Perth & Kinross 91 93 87 77 22 Renfrewshire 84 74 75 80 33 Scottish Borders 86 81 79 97 69 Shetland Islands 77 77 68 96 52 South Ayrshire 87 82 82 92 16 South Lanarkshire 80 75 72 89 49 Stirling 84 79 75 92 36 West Dunbartonshire 79 71 64 82 46 West Lothian 80 74 70 91 55 Scotland 81 75 72 86 39

Listening & talking - What % of pupils reach the level? Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3) Aberdeen City 71 64 64 69 21 Aberdeenshire 83 78 73 89 48 Angus 88 89 89 98 51 Argyll & Bute 86 75 80 91 43 Clackmannanshire 83 69 73 81 30 Dumfries & Galloway 80 78 69 79 37 Dundee City 83 78 66 88 55 East Ayrshire 83 76 68 80 27 East Dunbartonshire 93 87 88 99 69 East Lothian 82 78 69 82 36 East Renfrewshire 92 93 87 95 72 Edinburgh City 86 80 79 85 37 Na h-Eileanan Siar 82 77 81 73 19 Falkirk 88 84 80 92 60 Fife 95 92 87 80 13 Glasgow City 82 81 78 91 43 Highland 82 75 76 84 33 Inverclyde 79 69 74 79 37 Midlothian 84 76 67 73 19 Moray 76 70 60 94 54 North Ayrshire 84 76 75 77 33 North Lanarkshire 84 79 74 91 45 Orkney Islands 83 83 87 74 5 Perth & Kinross 93 95 88 78 24 Renfrewshire 88 80 78 82 33 Scottish Borders 87 86 83 97 71 Shetland Islands 85 89 81 97 49 South Ayrshire 90 86 85 92 18 South Lanarkshire 84 83 80 91 51 Stirling 88 83 83 93 40 West Dunbartonshire 85 78 70 82 50 West Lothian 86 84 79 91 54 Scotland 85 81 77 87 41

Numeracy - What % of pupils reach the level? Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3) Aberdeen City 71 57 58 83 45 Aberdeenshire 83 69 58 88 56 Angus 87 82 80 96 64 Argyll & Bute 85 68 65 89 62 Clackmannanshire 77 60 55 58 23 Dumfries & Galloway 78 69 60 83 39 Dundee City 78 66 49 79 48 East Ayrshire 78 65 58 88 48 East Dunbartonshire 90 75 77 97 70 East Lothian 74 67 56 68 46 East Renfrewshire 92 90 84 95 76 Edinburgh City 87 75 73 87 47 Na h-Eileanan Siar 80 70 69 68 39 Falkirk 86 75 66 88 54 Fife 96 91 84 86 30 Glasgow City 82 74 70 87 48 Highland 77 66 61 82 45 Inverclyde 84 60 61 80 29 Midlothian 82 69 61 84 51 Moray 68 60 50 87 64 North Ayrshire 85 70 71 82 38 North Lanarkshire 86 72 66 88 55 Orkney Islands 76 65 70 65 18 Perth & Kinross 92 93 87 79 37 Renfrewshire 86 75 70 87 54 Scottish Borders 86 77 74 94 68 Shetland Islands 82 70 61 85 49 South Ayrshire 90 82 79 89 36 South Lanarkshire 83 71 68 86 51 Stirling 85 76 70 78 45 West Dunbartonshire 82 61 61 83 46 West Lothian 84 68 60 90 55 Scotland 84 73 68 86 49