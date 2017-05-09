Scotland politics

Reading, writing and listening - How well are Scottish pupils doing?

Here is a breakdown, by local authority, of the percentage of pupils in Scotland achieving expected levels in writing, reading, talking and listening and numeracy.

Writing - What % of pupils reach the level?
Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3)
Aberdeen City 64 52 49 67 20
Aberdeenshire 79 67 55 86 45
Angus 83 79 81 98 49
Argyll & Bute 80 64 70 88 34
Clackmannanshire 73 59 58 69 31
Dumfries & Galloway 75 64 57 78 31
Dundee City 70 62 51 87 53
East Ayrshire 73 64 54 72 20
East Dunbartonshire 86 76 75 98 67
East Lothian 64 63 52 81 33
East Renfrewshire 89 87 81 92 63
Edinburgh City 80 72 69 85 35
Na h-Eileanan Siar 82 69 74 68 16
Falkirk 79 69 66 89 57
Fife 93 86 78 77 14
Glasgow City 75 68 66 89 40
Highland 68 58 60 83 31
Inverclyde 76 56 58 76 30
Midlothian 74 64 54 71 20
Moray 66 61 53 88 46
North Ayrshire 80 62 64 74 33
North Lanarkshire 79 69 65 90 42
Orkney Islands 69 60 58 73 4
Perth & Kinross 90 91 85 74 21
Renfrewshire 81 66 66 76 29
Scottish Borders 82 75 74 96 63
Shetland Islands 71 66 57 95 49
South Ayrshire 83 77 75 91 15
South Lanarkshire 78 68 63 88 48
Stirling 80 72 71 91 35
West Dunbartonshire 72 61 57 81 46
West Lothian 78 71 64 89 44
Scotland 78 69 65 84 37
Reading - What % of pupils reach the level?
Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3)
Aberdeen City 65 60 57 71 24
Aberdeenshire 80 71 64 86 46
Angus 84 83 84 98 51
Argyll & Bute 82 72 75 89 32
Clackmannanshire 77 66 68 71 29
Dumfries & Galloway 75 73 67 80 34
Dundee City 78 71 61 88 52
East Ayrshire 78 69 59 78 23
East Dunbartonshire 88 81 83 98 66
East Lothian 73 69 60 84 34
East Renfrewshire 91 89 86 94 70
Edinburgh City 82 76 76 86 37
Na h-Eileanan Siar 84 73 80 70 19
Falkirk 81 78 73 90 59
Fife 94 89 85 79 15
Glasgow City 77 74 73 91 41
Highland 73 67 68 86 32
Inverclyde 79 65 69 78 33
Midlothian 76 72 64 75 18
Moray 72 66 60 89 51
North Ayrshire 80 72 70 76 34
North Lanarkshire 80 73 70 90 45
Orkney Islands 75 71 65 82 4
Perth & Kinross 91 93 87 77 22
Renfrewshire 84 74 75 80 33
Scottish Borders 86 81 79 97 69
Shetland Islands 77 77 68 96 52
South Ayrshire 87 82 82 92 16
South Lanarkshire 80 75 72 89 49
Stirling 84 79 75 92 36
West Dunbartonshire 79 71 64 82 46
West Lothian 80 74 70 91 55
Scotland 81 75 72 86 39
Listening & talking - What % of pupils reach the level?
Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3)
Aberdeen City 71 64 64 69 21
Aberdeenshire 83 78 73 89 48
Angus 88 89 89 98 51
Argyll & Bute 86 75 80 91 43
Clackmannanshire 83 69 73 81 30
Dumfries & Galloway 80 78 69 79 37
Dundee City 83 78 66 88 55
East Ayrshire 83 76 68 80 27
East Dunbartonshire 93 87 88 99 69
East Lothian 82 78 69 82 36
East Renfrewshire 92 93 87 95 72
Edinburgh City 86 80 79 85 37
Na h-Eileanan Siar 82 77 81 73 19
Falkirk 88 84 80 92 60
Fife 95 92 87 80 13
Glasgow City 82 81 78 91 43
Highland 82 75 76 84 33
Inverclyde 79 69 74 79 37
Midlothian 84 76 67 73 19
Moray 76 70 60 94 54
North Ayrshire 84 76 75 77 33
North Lanarkshire 84 79 74 91 45
Orkney Islands 83 83 87 74 5
Perth & Kinross 93 95 88 78 24
Renfrewshire 88 80 78 82 33
Scottish Borders 87 86 83 97 71
Shetland Islands 85 89 81 97 49
South Ayrshire 90 86 85 92 18
South Lanarkshire 84 83 80 91 51
Stirling 88 83 83 93 40
West Dunbartonshire 85 78 70 82 50
West Lothian 86 84 79 91 54
Scotland 85 81 77 87 41
Numeracy - What % of pupils reach the level?
Council area Early (P1) First (P4) Second (P7) Third (S3) Fourth (S3)
Aberdeen City 71 57 58 83 45
Aberdeenshire 83 69 58 88 56
Angus 87 82 80 96 64
Argyll & Bute 85 68 65 89 62
Clackmannanshire 77 60 55 58 23
Dumfries & Galloway 78 69 60 83 39
Dundee City 78 66 49 79 48
East Ayrshire 78 65 58 88 48
East Dunbartonshire 90 75 77 97 70
East Lothian 74 67 56 68 46
East Renfrewshire 92 90 84 95 76
Edinburgh City 87 75 73 87 47
Na h-Eileanan Siar 80 70 69 68 39
Falkirk 86 75 66 88 54
Fife 96 91 84 86 30
Glasgow City 82 74 70 87 48
Highland 77 66 61 82 45
Inverclyde 84 60 61 80 29
Midlothian 82 69 61 84 51
Moray 68 60 50 87 64
North Ayrshire 85 70 71 82 38
North Lanarkshire 86 72 66 88 55
Orkney Islands 76 65 70 65 18
Perth & Kinross 92 93 87 79 37
Renfrewshire 86 75 70 87 54
Scottish Borders 86 77 74 94 68
Shetland Islands 82 70 61 85 49
South Ayrshire 90 82 79 89 36
South Lanarkshire 83 71 68 86 51
Stirling 85 76 70 78 45
West Dunbartonshire 82 61 61 83 46
West Lothian 84 68 60 90 55
Scotland 84 73 68 86 49
  • The above figures are contained in the report Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels 2015/16
  • The proportion of pupils achieving the CfE level relevant for their stage is generally highest for listening and talking and lowest for writing across all primary and secondary stages.
  • The report authors say: "The collection of this data is new, and reflects a developing approach within schools to the assessment of children's progress against the CfE levels. It is therefore important to consider whether and how this affects the quality, reliability and usability of the data."
  • Data was provided for 222,300 pupils and relates to achievements at, or near, the end of the 2015/16 school year.

