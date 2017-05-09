Figures show drop in Scottish pupil literacy rates

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The survey monitored the performance of thousands of pupils across P4, P7 and S2

The literacy skills of Scottish school pupils have fallen over the past four years, according to figures published by the Scottish government.

The Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy found that less than half of Scotland's 13 and 14-year-olds are now performing well in writing.

P4 and P7 pupils also saw a drop in writing performance.

The reading ability of P4, P7 and S2 pupils remains broadly similar to 2014 - but lower than 2012.

And there has been no reduction in the attainment gap between the the country's wealthiest and most deprived pupils.

'Not good enough'

Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney acknowledged that the figures were "simply not good enough" and showed that education reforms were now "imperative".

Mr Swinney added: "If anyone looking at these literacy results thinks nothing more needs to change in Scottish education, then they are mistaken."

The Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy (SSLN) is an annual sample survey which monitors national performance of school children at P4, P7 and S2 in literacy and numeracy in alternate years.

The 2016 survey, the results of which were published on Tuesday morning, focused on literacy.

It found that:

49% of S2 pupils performed very well or well in writing last year, compared with 55% in 2014 and 64% in 2012.

There has been a seven point drop in P7 pupils who can write well or very well, from 72% to 65%, since 2012

The writing performance of P4 pupils is now two points lower than in 2014 and 2012, at 62%

Reading performance of P4 and P7 pupils was high

But the number performing well or very well in P4 dropped from 83% to 77% between 2012 and 2016

P7 and S2 performance in reading in 2016 is also two points lower than in 2012, at 88% and 82% respectively

But S2 performance was two points higher than the 80% recorded in 2014

Pupils from the least deprived areas outperformed pupils from the most deprived in every category, and across all three age stages.

The size of the attainment gap in performance in 2016 was similar to the one recorded in 2012.

Last year, the survey's numeracy statistics showed that pupils in Scotland were also doing less well in maths.

Mr Swinney said the Scottish government's education reforms would take time to show results

Speaking ahead of a visit to a primary school in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney there were four key areas where improvement was need.

He said: "We need to better understand the progress of individual pupils, be clear about the standards expected in our classrooms while stripping out bureaucracy to free teachers to teach, and ensure literacy skills are fully embedded across the curriculum."

Mr Swinney insisted that the Scottish government was taking action to provide teachers and schools with the tools and resources to improve literacy.

But he said: "These reforms are not an overnight solution; it will take time before we see their full effect and we must stay the course.

"But if anyone looking at these literacy results thinks nothing more needs to change in Scottish education then they are mistaken. Further reform is now imperative".