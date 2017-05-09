No Green election candidates in Highlands and Islands

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland goes to the polls on 8 June for a snap general election

The Scottish Greens have confirmed they will not stand candidates anywhere in the Highlands and Islands in June's general election.

The party said it would not fight any of the six seats in the region because the snap election is "immature".

Senior SNP members had previously called on the Greens to stand aside in battleground seats to avoid splitting the pro-independence vote.

The Conservatives said the SNP had "successfully bossed the Greens about".

The seats affected include Moray, which is held by the SNP's depute leader Angus Robertson but which has been identified as a key target by the Tories.

The Greens made breakthroughs on Highland and Orkney councils in the recent local elections, winning seats in the area for the first time, and has a list MSP at Holyrood from the region in John Finnie.

However, the local branch of the party said it would not be contesting any seats in June's election, and would instead prioritise supporting those representatives already elected.

The local constituencies are Moray; Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey; Ross, Skye and Lochaber; Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross; Orkney and Shetland; and Na h-Eileanan an Iar. The Greens stood candidates in three of the six in 2015.

Highlands and Islands Greens Convener James MacKessack-Leitch, who stood in Moray in 2015, said the party would instead seek to push other candidates "on a progressive path", without directly endorsing anyone.

He said: "At any normal election we would be proud to field candidates and run a positive campaign, however, this is no normal election. This general election has been called for naked party political purposes as the Tories attempt to crush Labour in England and Wales.

"This immature behaviour has no relevance in the Highlands and Islands, let alone Scotland or Northern Ireland, but will only serve to increase voter apathy and anger at the way politics is conducted in this country, at a time when there are far bigger issues at stake."

When announcing his intention to stand in Glasgow North, the party's co-convener Patrick Harvie said: "Green voices at Westminster will be critical in these next few years".

Image caption Tory Douglas Ross is targeting Angus Robertson's Moray seat in June's snap election

Mr Sheppard, the SNP incumbent candidate for Edinburgh East, previously called on the Greens to avoid splitting the pro-independence vote in key constituencies.

He said: "They will want to stand some candidates as they are a national party and will want to put their case to their base, but in deciding which seats to contest and not to contest I think they should be mindful of not splitting the pro-Yes vote and certainly not splitting the anti-Tory vote."

The Scottish Conservatives said the decision showed the Greens were "pointless", and claimed the SNP were "worried" about seats like Moray.

Douglas Ross, the party's candidate for Moray, said the move "smacks of desperation" and shows that the Greens "will do anything to prop up the SNP and hold on to their shirt-tails".

He said: "The SNP has successfully bossed the Greens about - and that shows just how worried the party is about losing the seat in Moray.

"While the local Greens have tried to justify why they are not standing, this announcement comes just two weeks after the SNP's Tommy Sheppard asked them not to stand and split the pro-Yes vote. Only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives on June 8 can send a clear message to the SNP in Moray."

Mr Robertson meanwhile said that "only by electing SNP MPs to Westminster next month can we keep a check on the Tories".