More coalitions on the cards?

Politics is rarely pure and never simple. Consider the situation now confronting the Scottish National Party in Clackmannanshire.

In basic terms, they remain the largest party, but with a minority.

But the Wee County has also reflected the emerging trend across Scotland.

The Tories have put on seats. Labour have lost seats. Result: No overall control.

In seeking for a coalition or a method of governing, that is more a dilemma than a choice for the largest party.

And as the results come in, an early picture emerges of Conservative gains. First indications only, of course, but signs of an advance.

The cause? Ask the elected Tory councillor in North Lanarkshire, Megan Gallacher, who displayed her Union Jack shoes with a certain degree of pride.

And so the first results are emerging from the local elections in Scotland. They will be scrutinised with particular vigour by political apparatchiks. For three reasons.

One, the results themselves. It matters who is in charge of local democracy, in local areas. Councils may gripe about their relative lack of power - but they still have clout.

Over education, over social care, over the allocation of resources and, above all, over planning - a much neglected but utterly crucial element of council responsibility.

Secondly, the results, when they emerge, will offer a pointer to the UK General Election on 8 June. Will Scotland replicate, locally, the picture from England and Wales of an increase in Conservative support? If so, how will that translate to the votes for Westminster seats?

Caveats, of course. Differential turnout. Different motivations for voting. Different elections. But momentum - or slide - today may point to a similar, although not identical, pattern next month.

Thirdly, candidates and agents for 8 June will be studying the ward by ward voting patterns which emerge, helping them to form a picture of where to deploy their canvassing strength for the next month.