Counting of Scottish local election votes set to begin

The counting of votes cast in the Scottish local elections is set to begin.

Polling stations across the country closed at 22:00 on Thursday, having opened at 07:00.

Counting is set to start at about 09:00 with the first results expected to be known by lunchtime.

The election used the single transferable vote system (STV), with voters ranking candidates in order of preference.

People aged 16 or over were eligible to take part in the election, with more than 4.1 million people registered to vote.

A total of 1,227 councillors will be elected across the country's 32 local authorities, with more than 2,500 candidates putting themselves forward.

The SNP fielded 625 candidates, with Labour putting forward 453 and the Conservatives 380.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Liberal Democrats had 247 candidates standing, and the Scottish Greens 219. There were 499 independent candidates, and 148 from other parties.

Image copyright Reuters/BBC Image caption The leaders of the five main parties in Scotland cast their votes on Thursday

In the last election five years ago, the SNP secured 503,233 first preference votes and returned 425 councillors, with Labour winning 488,703 first preference votes and seeing 394 of its candidates elected.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Scottish Greens will also be looking to make gains this time around, after returning 115, 71 and 14 councillors respectively in 2012.

There will be full live coverage of the results on the BBC website, and across the BBC's television and radio programming.