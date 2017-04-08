Sturgeon has 'no plans' for snap election over indyref2

Image copyright EPA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said she would set out her plans to the Scottish Parliament

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans for a snap election at Holyrood to break the deadlock over a second independence referendum.

The first minister told BBC Scotland she would set out her next steps to the Scottish Parliament after Easter.

Ms Sturgeon has already said she does not intend to take the issue of a second vote on independence to court.

It follows the UK government's rejection of SNP plans to hold a referendum before Spring 2018.

Prime Minister Theresa May has argued that the focus of Brexit negotiations should be on getting the best deal for the whole of the UK.

She ruled out allowing the vote in the timescale outlined by Ms Sturgeon of autumn 2018 to spring 2019.

'These scenarios'

However, Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm absolutely clear that the position of Theresa May, I just don't think is politically sustainable.

"If the Scottish Parliament is of the position, as it is because it has voted in this way, that Scotland should be given a choice - not now, but when the time is right, when there is clarity about Brexit and obviously when there is clarity also about independence - that we should have a choice about our future.

"I will set out, having written to Theresa May on the back of the Scottish Parliamentary vote, I've said sometime after the Easter recess, I've said I will set out what I consider the next steps to be, but I will set that out to parliament.

Responding to the possibility of court action or a snap election, Ms Sturgeon added: "These are not the kinds of things I am thinking of. I've got a responsibility to lead the country.

"I was elected as first minister less than a year ago. I've got a responsibility to lead this country.

"We are very focused on getting growth in our economy and transforming education. These are things that continue to be my priorities - these sort of scenarios that are put to me are not the ones I am thinking [of], but I do have an idea of how I progress the will of parliament."