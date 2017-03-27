Nicola Sturgeon 'frustrated' over Brexit process

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she remained "frustrated" with the UK's approach to Brexit.

She was speaking after meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Glasgow for talks ahead of the triggering of Article 50 on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor: "I continued to be frustrated by a process that does not appear to be listening, not just to Scotland, but to any of the devolved administrations and I made that point to her [Theresa May]."