Theresa May's 'Brexit goal' is to build a more united UK

Prime Minister Theresa May said her "overarching" Brexit deal goal was to build a more united nation.

She told a gathering of workers at the Department for International Development in East Kilbride that UK aid was a "badge of hope" around the world.

Addressing the issue of Brexit she added: "When this great union of nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - sets its mind to something and works together with determination we are an unstoppable force.

"That is why the plan to get the right deal for Britain abroad, as well as a better deal for ordinary people at home, has at its heart one overarching goal - to build a more united nation."