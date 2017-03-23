Scottish independence referendum debate to resume next Tuesday

Image caption The first minister joined MSPs for a minute's silence as the parliament opened on Thursday morning

The Scottish Parliament debate on whether to seek a second independence referendum is to resume next Tuesday.

The debate was suspended on Wednesday afternoon following the terror attack in London that has left four people dead.

MSPs had been due to vote on Nicola Sturgeon's plan to ask Westminster for permission to hold a referendum.

But presiding officer Ken Macintosh ruled it would have been inappropriate for the debate to continue.

Parliament officials met on Thursday morning and decided that the debate and vote would be rescheduled for 14:20 on Tuesday of next week.

Holyrood will sit as normal today, with Ms Sturgeon taking part in the weekly first minister's questions session at 12:00.

However, opposition leaders will use the session to ask questions about the Westminster attack rather than to quiz Ms Sturgeon on her government's record.

Ms Sturgeon has expressed her concern for those caught up in the terror attack, adding that "we all feel a sense of solidarity with the people of London".

Seven arrests have been made in raids following the attack that left a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, PC Keith Palmer and the attacker dead.

Seven of the injured are still in hospital in a critical condition, while a further 29 had received hospital treatment.

The attacker had driven a car along a pavement in Westminster, knocking down pedestrians before stabbing a policeman after the vehicle crashed.

He was then shot dead by police in the grounds of parliament.

Image copyright PA Image caption Flags are flying at half mast outside the Scottish Parliament

Flags at the Scottish Parliament are flying at half mast as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack, and there has been an increased police presence in and around the parliament building.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined other MSPs for a minute's silence as the parliament opened on Thursday morning.

An email to MSPs, staff and Holyrood pass-holders from the Scottish Parliament chief executive's office said: "While there is no intelligence to suggest there is a specific threat to Scotland, Edinburgh or Holyrood, we have increased security with immediate effect at the Scottish Parliament as a precaution."

Parliament officials had initially refused requests to suspend Wednesday afternoon's debate after requests from politicians including Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Politicians and staff immediately left the chamber once the debate was suspended on Wednesday afternoon

But Mr Macintosh later decided that news of the London attack was affecting the contributions of MSPs, and announced that the debate would resume at another time.

The decision was welcomed by Ms Sturgeon, but some MSPs - including Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham - were visibly angry at the decision.

Ms Cunningham was later said to agree entirely with the suspension of the debate after learning the full details of the London attack.

However other MSPs, including Liberal Democrat Mike Rumbles, argued that halting the debate was effectively "giving in to terrorism".

Ms Sturgeon had been expected to win the backing of a majority of MSPs for her plan to ask the UK government for a section 30 order, which would be needed to hold a legally-binding referendum on independence.

The UK government has already said it will block the move, and will not enter into any negotiations until after the Brexit process has been completed.