Holyrood's presiding officer suspends debate following Westminster attack
22 March 2017 Last updated at 16:47 GMT
Holyrood's presiding officer Ken Macintosh has suspended a debate on the prospects of a second referendum following a suspected terrorist incident at Westminster.
He told the chamber: "The fact that our sister parliament has had a serious incident is affecting this particular debate, and is affecting the contribution of members.
"And so it is for that reason we are deciding to suspend the sitting."