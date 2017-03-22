'Debate suspended due to serious incident'
Holyrood's presiding officer suspends debate following Westminster attack

22 March 2017 Last updated at 16:47 GMT

Holyrood's presiding officer Ken Macintosh has suspended a debate on the prospects of a second referendum following a suspected terrorist incident at Westminster.

He told the chamber: "The fact that our sister parliament has had a serious incident is affecting this particular debate, and is affecting the contribution of members.

"And so it is for that reason we are deciding to suspend the sitting."

