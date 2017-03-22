Holyrood referendum debate halted after Westminster shooting

Media caption Ken Macintosh: "The fact that our sister parliament has had a serious incident is affecting this particular debate."

The Scottish Parliament has suspended a debate on whether to call for an independence referendum following an attack outside the UK Parliament.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the incident in London was affecting the contributions of MSPs, and that the debate would resume at another time.

A woman has died and a police officer has been stabbed in the Houses of Parliament in London.

Police are treating it as a terrorist incident.

The attacker, who was shot by police officers, is reported to have earlier mowed down several pedestrians as he drove a car across Westminster Bridge.

He crashed it into railings before running into the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.

A doctor at the city's St Thomas' Hospital said a number of other people were hurt - some with "catastrophic" injuries.

News of the London attack broke as MSPs were spending a second day debating whether or not to seek permission from the UK government for a second referendum on Scottish independence to be held.

A vote had been due to be held at 17:30, but politicians including Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson called for the session to be suspended.

Image copyright PA Image caption The London attack is currently being treated as a terrorist incident

Image copyright PA Image caption Politicians and staff immediately left the chamber once the debate had been suspended

Parliament officials initially ruled that the debate should continue as planned, before Mr Macintosh decided that it should be halted.

The presiding officer said: "The fact that our sister parliament has had a serious incident is affecting this particular debate, and is affecting the contribution of members. And so it is for that reason we are deciding to suspend the sitting.

"We will resume this debate and we will be able to do so in a full and frank manner, but I think to continue at the moment would not allow members to make their contributions in the manner they wish to."

A decision on when the debate will resume is expected to be made on Thursday morning.

Conservative MSP Fin Carson tweeted ahead of the presiding officer's ruling that he had left the parliament chamber, saying: "I can't understand how this debate can go on. At least a suspension would have shown some respect."

However, some politicians were unhappy about the decision to suspend the debate, with Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles among those to argue it was a "mistake".

Mr Rumbles told BBC Scotland that he had "huge sympathy" for those affected by the attack, but that: "We should not be giving in to terrorism, and I believe we've done that".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had been expected to win the backing of a majority of MSPs for her plan to ask the UK government for a section 30 order, which would be needed to hold a legally-binding referendum on independence.

The UK government has already said it will block the move, and will not enter into any negotiations until after the Brexit process has been completed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Security has been increased around the parliament building

Image copyright PA Image caption Several MSPs called for the debate to be suspended out of respect for those affected - but some argued it was "giving in to terrorism"

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "My thoughts are with everyone in and around Westminster caught up in this dreadful incident - and with the brave emergency services."

An email to MSPs, staff and Holyrood pass-holders from the Scottish Parliament chief executive's office said: "While there is no intelligence to suggest there is a specific threat to Scotland, Edinburgh or Holyrood, we have increased security with immediate effect at the Scottish Parliament as a precaution."

Police vehicles were seen outside the parliament building, with a spokesman for Police Scotland saying the force was "liaising with colleagues in London and will ensure appropriate safety and security plans are in place based upon what we know".