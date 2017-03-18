SNP's Nicola Sturgeon: 'PM has time to think again on vote date'

Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says Theresa May could re-think her approach to the timing of a second Scottish independence referendum.

She made the remark during her speech to her party's conference meeting in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon told more than 2,000 delegates: "She has time to think again and I hope she does. If her concern is timing then - within reason - I am happy to have that discussion.

"But let the prime minister be in no doubt. The will of our parliament must and will prevail."