Ruth Davidson: 'Scots do not want a referendum'

The Scottish Conservative leader has said the majority of Scots do not want a second independence referendum.

Ruth Davidson told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that Nicola Sturgeon's call for such a vote was "not the will of the Scottish people".

She said: "The SNP is not Scotland, they are acting against the majority wishes of the people of Scotland."

The SNP says it has a mandate because Scotland faces being dragged out of Europe against its wishes.

Ms Davidson was speaking six days after Scotland's first minister announced she wished to hold another independence referendum in autumn 2018 or spring 2019 once the terms of the UK's Brexit deal "became known".

Nicola Sturgeon said Scottish voters should then be given a choice about the country's future direction.

Parliament debate

But Ms Davidson cited recent opinion polls suggesting that a majority of Scots do not want another referendum to take place in the next few years.

She said: "I don't think you can have an independence referendum again if you don't have public consent for it, and the people of Scotland don't want this.

"We see another poll today, to add to the many dozen that we've seen since June of last year, that show that the majority of people in Scotland don't want this."

The Scottish Parliament will debate the issue of a new referendum on Monday and Tuesday.

The SNP can count on the support of the Scottish Greens in asking for the transfer of powers from Westminster that would allow such a vote to be held.

The SNP's 2016 manifesto said the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold another referendum if there was "a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will".

Prime Minister Theresa May, however, has indicated that the UK government will refuse to allow another referendum in the SNP's preferred timescale, arguing that "now is not the time" with Brexit negotiations due to start shortly.