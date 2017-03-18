Gordon Brown: 'Leaving UK means leaving UK single market'

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown said that if Scotland were to chose independence then it would mean the country having no access to the UK single market.

He made the claim during a speech in Fife where he set out his "third way" option for the constitutional future of Scotland.

Mr Brown believed there was a strong case for more powers to be handed to Holyrood once the UK's exit from the EU is completed.

He explained to his audience at the Festival of Ideas in Kirkcaldy that an independent Scotland today would face greater consequences then it might have done in 2014.

Mr Brown said: "If we leave the British single market, which was not the proposal in 2014 of the Scottish National Party, then a more dramatic set of consequences follow."