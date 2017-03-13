Indyref2: Your questions answered

Media caption Nicola Sturgeon says a second independence referendum will be called between autumn 2018 and spring 2019

First Minister Nicola Surgeon has announced plans to seek a second Scottish independence referendum in 2018 or 2019. What do we know so far?

What has happened?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

She used a press conference at her Bute House residence in Edinburgh to announce plans to seek a Section 30 order for a new vote on the issue, having repeatedly said a referendum was "highly likely" since the Brexit vote in 2016.

The first minister says a referendum is needed to protect Scottish interests in light of Brexit - she said Scottish voters must be offered an "informed choice" between the path the UK government is taking, and independence.

What brought this on?

Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014.

But then Scottish voters backed Remain in the EU referendum by 62% to 38% - while the rest of the UK voted to leave. Ms Sturgeon sees this as creating a "democratic deficit" which must be settled.

The SNP campaigned in the 2016 Holyrood elections saying that a "material change" in Scotland's circumstances - highlighting specifically the idea of being taken out of the EU - would be a sound reason for a second referendum. While they did not secure a majority, that manifesto won the SNP by far the largest number of votes.

With Article 50, the formal start of the Brexit process, set to be triggered shortly, Ms Sturgeon said the time is now right to set out a choice to Scotland's voters.

What is a Section 30 order?

The power to call a referendum is reserved to Westminster. For the 2014 vote, David Cameron and Alex Salmond, the then-leaders of the UK and Scottish governments, signed the Edinburgh Agreement to give Holyrood the power to call the referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon - also a signatory of the Edinburgh Agreement, as deputy first minister - now wants to get a similar agreement from the current PM, Theresa May.

Her first step will be to ask MSPs for their backing over this. The Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems have all indicated they will vote against Ms Sturgeon's proposals, but crucially the Greens will back her.

If all voting MSPs turn up, that will give the first minister a majority of 69 to 59.

Will the UK government grant a Section 30 order?

This remains to be seen.

The UK government has said a referendum would be "divisive" and would "cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time", but has stopped short of saying it would refuse permission outright.

Mrs May and Scottish Secretary David Mundell, when pressed on the issue, have repeatedly sought to turn the question into one of "should" there be a referendum, rather than "could".

Technically, they could say no - but this would be politically risky. The debate is more likely to focus on when a referendum might be held, rather than if.

When might the referendum be held?

Ms Sturgeon has outlined a window towards the end of the Brexit process in which she wants the vote to take place, between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019.

The first minister wants the picture of the final Brexit deal to become clear, so that she can offer Scottish voters an "informed choice" before the UK leaves the EU.

However the UK government may argue that it would be better to wait until after Brexit is complete, so they can focus on one constitutional issue at a time.

Who will decide? This will be the subject of negotiation - but Ms Sturgeon wants Holyrood to have the final say.

What would the question be?

This will also be the subject of intense negotiation. The draft referendum bill put out for consultation in 2016 was based on a question matching that approved by the Electoral Commission in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

The UK government might argue for a Remain/Leave style question, like that of the EU referendum.

Again, Ms Sturgeon wants Holyrood to have the final say, but she acknowledges that the Electoral Commission could intervene.

What do the polls say?

In the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote, there was a bounce in the polls in favour of Scottish independence. But this quickly fell away to leave levels of support roughly where they were at the last referendum.

But more recently, an Ipsos Mori poll for STV found respondents likely to vote split 50-50.

And a BMG survey for the Herald on the eve of Ms Sturgeon's announcement suggested support for the Union is still narrowly ahead, at 52% to 48%.

Could Scotland remain in the EU if there's a Yes vote?

Ms Sturgeon was asked directly if she backed full EU membership for Scotland, and she cited it as being "SNP policy". There has been debate over this point due to a number of SNP members backing Brexit, leading some to speculate that the party might not commit to full membership.

In any case, there is a distinction to be drawn between Scotland staying in the EU as the rest of the UK leaves, and it rejoining at a later date as an independent country.

In 2012, the EU said Scotland would have to reapply for membership after leaving the UK, then a member state. Today, MEPs still say Scotland would have to re-enter, but some important groups, such as the Spanish, have said they would not seek to "veto" Scotland becoming a member state.

Given the unprecedented nature of Brexit, this is another point there will be negotiation - and no doubt a row - over.

Who will lead the campaigns?

The faces on both sides of the campaign will be somewhat different.

Alex Salmond was the figurehead for the pro-independence campaign in 2014; although he's unlikely to be far from the action, Ms Sturgeon is likely to take on the leadership role, as she took his place as first minister.

On the No side, there is likely to be a complete change - key 2014 players like Alistair Darling, David Cameron and Jim Murphy have barely been seen in Scotland since.

It is unlikely there will be a repeat of the cross-party "Better Together" campaign - Labour, who suffered an electoral mauling in the aftermath of the last referendum, have said they would not join one.