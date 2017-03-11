Greens to field record number of Scots council candidates

Image caption Andy Wightman, Patrick Harvie, Maggie Chapman and Alison Johnstone are all to speak at the Green conference

The Scottish Greens are to field more than 200 candidates for May's council elections, a record for the party.

Co-convener Maggie Chapman is to tell the party's spring conference that Green councillors can be "champions for change" in local government.

She will also say local democracy is "in desperate need of renewal".

The conference in Glasgow will also hear speeches from Ms Chapman's fellow co-convenor Patrick Harvie and MSPs Alison Johnstone and Andy Wightman.

The Greens leapfrogged the Lib Dems to become the fourth largest party at Holyrood in the 2016 elections, with six MSPs.

Ms Chapman will tell delegates in Glasgow that the party aims to "convert the success" of that result into "having more greens elected across Scotland than have ever been elected in our party's history".

She is to say: "In just 54 days, communities all over Scotland will go to the polls to elect the people who will run their councils, making decisions about their health and social care, education, their cultural facilities, their housing and green spaces, and so much more.

"Our local democracy is in desperate need of renewal, and Green councillors will be champions for change and the voices for renewal that our councils need to support caring and creating communities across Scotland.

"We are the only party in Scotland that seems to be taking these elections seriously as local council elections: where local people get to decide what happens in their local areas."