Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael condemns 'divisive nationalism'

Media caption Alistair Carmichael says nationalism is "divisive and exclusive and we should have none of it"

Scotland's only Lib Dem MP has insisted that Alex Salmond, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump all speak the same "divisive" language of nationalism.

Alistair Carmichael made his accusation during a speech to his party's Scottish conference.

He told the Perth gathering that it was now time to "get angry" about the rise of nationalism.

Mr Carmichael was the only Lib Dem candidate to retain a Westminster seat in the 2015 general election.

He told the conference: "Alex Salmond will tell you that all he wants is for decisions about Scotland to be made in Scotland.

"How is that different at its heart from Nigel Farage wanting to take back control?

"Or even Donald Trump wanting to do deals, great deals, that put America first?"

Mr Carmichael went on to say that nationalists talk about values but ascribe them to a particular country or people.

He said everyone remembered the "misty eyed rhetoric" during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum of "Scottish values of community, inclusion and even compassion".

'Divisive and exclusive'

But he questioned: "What does that mean? Do they really believe that all Scots hold these values? Or that only Scots can hold them?

"Maybe if you don't hold them then you are not quite Scottish enough.

"Whatever it means it is divisive and exclusive and we should have none of it."

Mr Carmichael said Scotland had the misfortune to have two nationalist governments - "a Scottish Nationalist Government in Edinburgh and a British Nationalist Government in London".

The politician criticised both Theresa May's Conservative government and the Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party.

He said the "nasty party" Tories were "back in business with a vengeance" in light of the Brexit result last year.