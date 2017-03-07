Scottish school leavers staying on in education rises slightly
- 7 March 2017
The number of Scottish school leavers staying on in education, getting a job or doing voluntary work is up slightly.
In 2015/16, 93.3% of youngsters were in a "positive destination" three months after leaving high school. That was up from 93% in 2014/15.
The Scottish government figures also showed that those taking up training was 2.6%, down from 3.8% in 2014/15.
The data is based on what happened to 52,249 pupils in S4 to S6 attending council-run and grant aided schools.
Minister for Further and Higher Education and Science, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said the statistics showed that the government was making real progress in enabling young people in Scotland to realise "their full potential".
She added: "It is especially encouraging to note that the proportion of school leavers in our most deprived areas going on to a positive destination is at a record high.
"I am also pleased to note that the proportion of school leavers going directly into higher education has reached its highest ever level."
|What do Scotland's school leavers go on to do?
|Destination
|2014/15 %
|2015/16 %
|% change
|Further education
|27.6
|26.2
|-1.0
|Higher education
|38.8
|40.3
|+1.5
|Employed
|21.4
|22.3
|+0.9
|Training
|3.8
|2.6
|-1.2
|Voluntary work
|0.4
|0.5
|+0.1
|Activity agreement
|0.9
|1.0
|+0.1
|Unemployed (seeking work)
|5.4
|5.1
|-0.3
|Unemployed (not seeking work)
|1.1
|1.3
|+0.2
|Not known
|0.5
|0.2
|-0.3
|All positive destinations
|93.0
|93.3
|+0.3
The statistics also showed that from the 20% least deprived areas of Scotland, 96.6% of former pupils were in a "positive destination". That is up from 95.1% in 2011/12.
When looking at the 20% most deprived areas, the data shows that 88.7% of former pupils continued in education, got a job or secured training - that is up by 0.2% on 2014/15 and up by 4.8% on 2011/12.
At a local authority level Glasgow (89.9% of 4,551 pupils) and Clackmannanshire (90.2% of 489 pupils) had the lowest percentage of pupils going on to "positive destinations" while Na h-Eileanan Siar (97.6% of 248 pupils) and East Dunbartonshire (97.5% of 1,368 pupils) had the highest percentages.