John Swinney to make Named Persons statement

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Every child in Scotland will have a "named person" to ensure their wellbeing when the act comes into force

The deputy first minister is due to make a statement on the Scottish government's Named Person scheme later.

John Swinney will address MSPs over a legal challenge to information sharing proposals within the Act.

The system would appoint a named person - usually a teacher or health visitor - to ensure the wellbeing of every child.

But judges at the UK's highest court ruled against the scheme in July 2016, citing concerns over information sharing.

The Supreme Court judges said some proposals breached rights to privacy and a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights.

However, the court said the aim of the Act, which is intended to promote and safeguard the rights and wellbeing of children and young people, was legitimate.

Speaking ahead of his statement to the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney said the Scottish government remained "absolutely committed" to the Named Person service as a way to support children and their families.

Changes required

"Last year the Supreme Court ruled definitively that the intention of providing a Named Person for every child to promote and safeguard their wellbeing was 'unquestionably legitimate and benign'," he said.

"Their judgement did, however, require us to change the provisions relating to information sharing.

"Since the judgement, we have undertaken an intensive period of engagement with children, young people, parents, carers, practitioners and professionals.

"I will now update parliament on the next steps in this vital means of supporting, safeguarding and promoting the wellbeing of our children and young people."

The judges said in July that specific proposals about information-sharing were "not within the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament".

And they said the legislation made it "perfectly possible" that confidential information about a young person could be disclosed to a "wide range of public authorities without either the child or young person or her parents being aware".

The appeal was brought by the No to Named Persons (NO2NP) coalition, which includes the Christian Institute, Care (Christian Action Research and Education), Tyme Trust and the Family Education Trust.

The Scottish government has said previously it would not commence the legislation until the problems were fixed.