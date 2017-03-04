Davidson plans review of Curriculum for Excellence

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ruth Davidson is to challenge the "prevailing orthodoxy" of the Curriculum for Excellence

Ruth Davidson is to announce a "root and branch review" of the Curriculum for Excellence in her speech to the Scottish Conservative conference.

The Tory leader will describe the SNP's record on education as an "absolute disgrace" and "a mark of shame".

Ms Davidson will tell delegates in Glasgow that improving education would help lift children out of poverty.

However, the party is not backing scrapping CfE altogether, as "teachers don't want another top-down reform".

Ms Davidson is addressing the second day of the Conservative conference, after Prime Minister Theresa May spoke in defence of the Union on Friday.

Her comments reference a report from charity the Sutton Trust, which said there was "no specific area where able children in Scotland really excel".

The Tory leader will tell delegates in Perth that this is a "mark of shame", and direct part of the blame towards the Curriculum for Excellence, which was rolled out from 2010.

'Teachers not to blame'

She is expected to say: "Let me make this clear: teachers are not to blame for this.

"And you know what? I'd like this conference to record our thanks for the fantastic work they do day in, day out - in spite of the SNP incompetence that's hampering them from doing their job.

"No. The blame lies with a school system that, thanks to this SNP government, simply isn't working.

"Here's the thing though - we can change this. So today, I can announce that we are going to undertake a root and branch review of one part of the system that is failing - the Curriculum for Excellence."

Ms Davidson will say the "prevailing orthodoxy" had left a generation of teachers, pupils and parents "utterly confused" about what the curriculum even was, adding that her review would come up with "practical recommendations" to find "a better way".