Theresa May says Scottish government should 'get on with the day job'

The prime minister has accused the SNP of playing politics with people's lives and having tunnel vision about independence.

Theresa May was speaking to BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird in Downing Street, ahead of the Scottish Conservative conference which begins in Glasgow on Friday, when she said that people wanted the Scottish government to focus on the economy and education:

"These are the issues that matter to people day-to-day.

"They don't want a referendum, they want the SNP government to get on with the day job."