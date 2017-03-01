UK minister David Mundell: 'More powers for Scotland - guaranteed'

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell gives an "absolute guarantee" to the SNP's Angus Robertson that after Brexit Scotland will have more devolved powers.

The minister's response came after the MP pressed both Mr Mundell and Prime Minister Theresa May about powers over agriculture and fisheries.

Mr Mundell said: "What I can give the right honourable gentleman is an absolute guarantee that after the UK leaves the EU the Scottish Parliament and Scottish ministers will have more powers than they have today."