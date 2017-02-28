Sturgeon warns of 'attack on devolution'

Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon has accused a Westminster "faction" of trying to "rein in "Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has accused the UK government of using Brexit to launch an attack on devolution.

In a speech in Edinburgh, the first minister said that the Scottish Parliament faced a "grave threat" after "20 years of progress".

She also warned of a "powerful Westminster faction" which never accepted devolution and sees Brexit as an opportunity to "rein in" Holyrood.

The UK government said Ms Sturgeon had completely misrepresented its position.

And it said it had been "very clear" that no decisions currently taken by Holyrood will be taken away, and that more powers would be devolved once they return to the UK from Brussels.

'Claw back ground'

In her address to the David Hume Institute, Ms Sturgeon argued that Scotland voting to remain in the EU while the UK as a whole voted to leave had caused the "democratic deficit" which fuelled demand for a Scottish Parliament in the 1980s and 1990s to open up again.

And she said that the Conservatives' actions in the wake of the EU referendum were seeking to "fundamentally undermine the basis of the existing devolution settlement".

Ms Sturgeon added: "The Brexit process has emboldened a now powerful Westminster faction, which never accepted devolution, and which now sees it as an opportunity to rein in the Scottish Parliament.

"In place of a multinational United Kingdom democracy, they see Brexit as the way to claw back ground."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Leave campaign promised to return powers over areas such as fishing and agriculture to Holyrood after Brexit

The first minister also claimed that recent statements by the UK government suggested elements of farming and fishing policy "now risk being taken back to Westminster" after Brexit, despite promises by the Leave campaign that they would be handed to Holyrood.

She said: "That would be utterly unacceptable. It would be a gross betrayal of the claims and promises made during the EU referendum campaign.

"And more profoundly it would fundamentally undermine the basis of the existing devolution settlement.

"So what we have is in effect an attack on the very foundations of the devolved parliament we voted for 20 years ago."

Ms Sturgeon has said a second referendum on Scottish independence would be the result of "sheer intransigence" on the part of the UK government.

And she has insisted that her party has a "cast-iron mandate" to call another independence vote, justified by both the EU referendum result and the SNP's victory in last May's Holyrood election.

'Synthetic grievance'

She told the audience in Edinburgh: "The UK government still has an opportunity to change course before it triggers the Article 50 process. I very much hope it does.

"However if it doesn't, it will show that the democratic deficit which people voted to end in 1997 doesn't just endure - it continues to cause harm to Scotland's interests, to our international relationships, to our very sense of our own identity.

"And so if those circumstances arise, proposing a further decision on independence wouldn't simply be legitimate, it would almost be a necessary way of giving the people of Scotland a say in our own future direction."

Responding to Ms Sturgeon's speech, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the "hyperbole from the first minister takes synthetic grievance to a whole new level", adding: "Frankly, she sounds shrill".

Ms Davidson said: "The UK government's white paper on Brexit makes it very clear that no decisions currently taken by devolved administrations will be removed and that when powers are returned from Brussels, more decisions will be devolved.

"Nicola Sturgeon's attempt to use Brexit to manufacture the case for a second referendum has quite simply failed.

"She should now take it off the table so Scotland and the UK can work to get the best Brexit deal possible."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale accused Ms Sturgeon of "ridiculous scaremongering".

She said: "The Scottish Parliament has major new powers over tax and welfare, which the SNP simply refuses to use.

"While the Tories' reckless Brexit gamble will undoubtedly harm Scotland's economy, there is an opportunity to repatriate powers here from Brussels - including fishing and agriculture."