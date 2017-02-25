Labour's Dugdale says party she leads will never support independence

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the party she leads would "never support independence".

Speaking to delegates gathered in Perth, the MSP insisted: "The Labour Party I lead will never betray its values so easily.

"It will never turn its back on the idea that together we’re stronger.

"That we can achieve far more working in partnership than we can alone."

Ms Dugdale went on to say in her keynote speech: "Conference, the Labour Party I lead will never support independence."