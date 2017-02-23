Seventh Labour-led council freezes council tax

Image caption Most Scottish councils are set to increase the council tax for the first time since 2007

A seventh Labour-led council is to voluntarily freeze the basic rate of council tax.

North Lanarkshire said it would not pass what it called government cuts on to residents.

Stirling, which has a Labour leader, is debating a council tax freeze.

Most councils have opted for 3% rises.

The seven councils to confirm voluntary council tax freezes are:

South Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

Inverclyde

Aberdeen

West Lothian

West Dunbartonshire

All those councils have Labour leaders.

Residents whose homes are in property bands E, F, G or H will still see their bills rise as a result of national changes.

However, the freeze in basic bills will inevitably add to the pressure on these council's finances.

The leader of North Lanarkshire Council, councillor Jim Logue, said: "There has been much speculation about the council's ability to raise council tax by up to 3%.

"However, the Scottish government have already increased substantially the amount people in Bands E to H will pay.

"That means households in Band E will have their bill hiked by 7.5%, rising to 22.5% for Band H households. We are not prepared to put more pressure on struggling families, so there will be no council-imposed increase.

"This is a budget which invests where it is needed most: more money for vulnerable older adults, more money for vulnerable young adults with complex needs and more money to head teachers to determine expenditure directly according to the specific needs of the communities they serve."

Critics may say a council tax rise would at least help to reduce the pressure on finances and help mitigate any cuts in services or savings targets.

Supporters of the Scottish government would argue a council which freezes council tax may find it hard to argue convincingly that it gets too little government cash.