Scottish Labour to open Spring conference in Perth

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kezia Dugdale wants people to "work together to build Scotland for the future"

The Scottish Labour Party is set to open its Spring conference in Perth.

Speakers at the three-day event include leader Kezia Dugdale, UK leader Jeremy Corbyn, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Delegates will also debate policy resolutions on topics including federalism, the economy and local government, while looking ahead to May's council elections.

All of Holyrood's political parties are holding their Spring conferences in the coming weeks.

The theme of the Scottish Labour conference is "together we're stronger".

In her foreward in the conference handbook, Ms Dugdale said this was because "it's more important than ever that we work together to build Scotland for the future".

She said: "What people across Scotland want now more than ever is a plan for the future that puts their families, their job and the public services they rely on first.

"Employers and trade unions need stability and support. We don't need another divisive referendum.

"We can't allow our future to be shaped by the Tories or the SNP who only seek to divide our country."

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn will address the Scottish Labour conference in Perth

Ms Dugdale will address delegates on Saturday, after Mr Khan and deputy UK leader Tom Watson.

Mr Corbyn and Shadow Scottish Secretary Dave Anderson will speak on Sunday, before Scottish deputy leader Alex Rowley closes the conference.

Mr Corbyn said a "strong, united and confident Labour party" was needed amid the "tumultuous and challenging" state of politics across the globe.

One of the first policies debated at the conference will be Ms Dugdale's proposals for a federal UK.

Ian Murray, the party's sole MP, said it was a "historic moment" as members voted on the federalism policy, which he said was "the culmination of months of work by Kezia Dugdale and Jeremy Corbyn".

'New Act of Union'

Putting forward the motion, he will tell delegates: "Our vision - the Scottish Labour vision - is for a radical reshaping of the UK that offers a post-Brexit solution that delivers for the four corners of these islands.

"It is time for a new Act of Union - it has been 300 years since the last one - one that is fit for purpose in the 21st Century.

"The federal solution we propose would renew and refresh our ailing democracy, and give a voice to those who feel they have none.

"It would allow us to mitigate the failures of the past, and lay the foundations for a better future. And it would uphold the democratic will of the Scottish people: a strong Scotland in a secure United Kingdom, with a close relationship with Europe."