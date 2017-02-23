MSPs set to approve Scottish budget in final vote

Image caption MSPs will have their final chance to discuss the government's budget plans before voting on them

MSPs are set to sign off the Scottish government's budget plans for 2017/18.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay struck a deal with the Greens to get his tax and spending plans through all three stages of the legislative process.

They include extra funding for the NHS, investment in affordable housing, cash for schools to close the attainment gap and cash for energy efficiency schemes.

However, other parties remain opposed to the plans and are likely to vote against them.

The tax sections of the budget were passed on Tuesday, with members voting to set separate income tax rates and bands for the first time. Only SNP members backed the motion, but it passed after Green MSPs abstained.

The provisions of the SNP-Green deal saw the basic rate left alone, but the threshold for the 40p higher rate being frozen at £43,000, as it rises to £45,000 in the rest of the UK.

Mr Mackay says his budget will "protect our NHS with record investment, deliver a living wage for care workers, continue free tuition, expand early years provision, increase house building and support local services".

He said the government had "listened and acted" after talks with opposition parties, praising the Greens in particular for their "constructive" approach.

Proposals in the draft budget include:

Extra funding for local services via the education and health budgets

An extra £300m for NHS resource budgets

£47m to mitigate the "bedroom tax" and a pledge to "abolish" it as soon as possible

More than £470m of direct capital investment to begin delivery of 50,000 affordable homes

£140m for energy efficiency programmes

£100m investment in digital and mobile infrastructure

The Scottish Conservatives oppose the budget largely due to the tax plans, which they say will make Scotland the "highest-taxed part of the UK" - although Mr Mackay rebuts that this does not take into account Scottish provisions like free prescriptions and tuition.

Labour have raised concerns about the settlement for local government, pointing to cuts to core council grants and rising business rates as a "budget double whammy". Mr Mackay, however, insists the council settlement is fair, pointing to funding going directly to schools and health and social care partnerships, along with an extra £160m for local authority coffers as part of the Green deal.

The Greens describe their deal as "the biggest budget compromise in the history of devolution in Scotland". The Scottish Lib Dems, meanwhile, say the budget is a "missed opportunity".