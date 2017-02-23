BBC chiefs to be quizzed over new Scottish channel

Image copyright Getty Images

The director general of the BBC is to be questioned by MSPs a day after announcing the broadcaster will launch a new TV channel in Scotland.

Lord Hall will appear before Holyrood's culture committee alongside BBC Scotland controller Donalda MacKinnon.

On Wednesday, Lord Hall confirmed a new Scottish TV channel will start broadcasting in the autumn of 2018.

The plans include a Scottish news hour at 21:00, which will include stories from Scotland, the UK and the world.

Lord Hall has said the proposals - which will see 80 new journalists recruited - will be the single biggest investment in broadcasting in Scotland for 20 years.

The new BBC Scotland channel will be broadcast from 19:00 until midnight every day and will have a budget of £30m - similar to the amount spent on BBC4.

There will also be an increase of about £20m a year for Scotland to make more UK-wide programmes, which will be focused on drama and factual shows.

And Gaelic channel BBC Alba will have its budget increased by £1.2m to £20m.

BBC Scotland's news output on BBC One - including Reporting Scotland - will remain the same.

The Scottish government had been leading calls for a so-called Scottish Six - an hour-long programme produced in Scotland which would have replaced the existing UK news programme at 18:00 and the Scottish bulletin at 18:30.

The calls were largely in response to criticism that the main UK-wide Six O'Clock News often featured stories about issues such as health or education that were not relevant to Scottish viewers.

'Long overdue'

Lord Hall's announcement was broadly welcomed by the Scottish government, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that it was "progress and hopefully a sign of new thinking".

She also said the 80 new journalism jobs were "long overdue and very positive" - but added it was "disappointing" there would be no Scottish Six.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said it was vital that the new BBC Scotland channel had "complete commission and editorial independence, and is provided with the funding needed to match ambition".

But she said the proportion of the licence fee raised in Scotland that is spent in Scotland would still fall "well short" of the proportionate share being spent in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Media caption Tony Hall: "At the heart of this new channel will be an hour-long news"

Lord Hall has pledged that the new BBC Scotland channel will be "bold, creative and ambitious, with a brand-new Scotland-edited international news programme at its heart".

He added: "We know that viewers in Scotland love BBC television, but we also know that they want us to better reflect their lives and better reflect modern Scotland. It is vital that we get this right."

The proposals will be subject to approval by the BBC's new unitary board and possibly by Ofcom.

The BBC argues that the Six O'Clock News and Reporting Scotland both perform well in Scotland, but that the 21:00 slot on the new channel would offer the audience choice and quality, as well as comprehensive reporting of the news from a Scottish perspective.

Image caption Reporting Scotland will continue to be broadcast at 18:30 on BBC One

The announcement on Scottish funding followed the BBC saying an extra £8.5m a year would be spent on programmes made in Wales. Plans for Northern Ireland will be announced shortly.

When she took over as BBC Scotland's new director in December, Donalda MacKinnon pledged to spend more licence fee funds raised north of the border on programming produced in Scotland.

In 2015/16, 55% of licence fee funds raised in Scotland was spent on local and Scottish network content.

The BBC's 2015/16 accounts showed £320m was raised from the licence fee in Scotland. Of that, £176.5m was spent on local content and Scottish-made BBC network output.

This was a sharp decline from the £203m spend the previous year, which was 63% of the £323m collected. The funds not spent locally go towards BBC programmes developed elsewhere and aired across the UK.

In comparison, 95% of licence fee funds raised in Wales in 2015/16 were spent in Wales - including on network-wide programmes like Doctor Who, Sherlock, Casualty and Crimewatch - with the figure for Northern Ireland standing at 74%.