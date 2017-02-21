Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells on being young and gay

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells tells Holyrood that coming to terms with being gay as a young teenager took her to a "dark and confusing place".

She believed that if she had had the right support and been in the right environment then she would not have faced the struggles that she did.

Ms Wells said: "I came out at the age of 13 at an all-girls Catholic school only to be told by those around me that it was just a phase."

With no support or guidance, the situation led to more confusion, the MSP told her fellow politicians during a debate on LGBT History Month Scotland 2017.