MSPs to question UK ministers over Brexit implications

Image copyright PA / Getty Image caption David Mundell and Greg Hands are both to give evidence to Holyrood's Europe committee

MSPs are to question UK ministers Greg Hands and David Mundell on the implications of Brexit for Scotland.

Mr Mundell is expected to tell the Europe committee that there are "no circumstances" which would see Scotland stay in the EU when the UK leaves.

He will tell members that even if Scotland became independent it would need to apply to join the EU afresh.

The Scottish government said it would "pursue every necessary option to protect our place in Europe".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has put forward a paper of "compromise" proposals aimed at keeping Scotland inside the European single market, and has said UK moves away from the single market "undoubtedly" make a second independence referendum more likely.

The UK government meanwhile highlighted "strengthening the union" as part of its approach in its Brexit white paper.

MSPs recently voted by 90 to 34 to oppose triggering Article 50, the formal start of the Brexit process, although the Supreme Court has ruled that there is no legal need for Holyrood to give its consent.

Trade and investment minister Mr Hands will give evidence to the culture, Europe and external affairs committee via a video link, before Scottish Secretary Mr Mundell gives evidence in person.

The Dumfriesshire MP said the Scottish government was trying to use Brexit "as a justification for a second independence referendum", but warned that Scotland will be leaving the EU regardless.

'No circumstances'

He is expected to tell the committee: "I think it is important to be clear, because there has been a lot of public debate on this point - that Scotland will not be in the EU at the end of this process.

"There is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left.

"If Scotland's constitutional position were ever to change, it would have to apply to be a member of the EU afresh - and we should not make easy assumptions about the length of time this would take, the process Scotland would have to follow or the terms of membership that may be on offer."

Mr Mundell has also written to committee convener Joan McAlpine underlining the "considerable efforts" made to engage with the Scottish government over its Brexit proposals, which he said were being analysed.

He wrote: "Attempts in some quarters to present this engagement as 'meaningless' grossly misrepresent the objective of the UK government. Our objective is to seek a deal with the EU that works for the whole of the UK and all its constituent parts."

Media caption Nicola Sturgeon says a second independence referendum is more likely given Theresa May's plan for a hard Brexit

SNP MSP Ms McAlpine said members would have a lot of questions for the ministers.

She said: "Scotland recorded an overwhelming 62% vote to remain in the EU in last year's referendum and research commissioned by this committee has revealed the risks facing our economy of a hard Brexit, a scenario which looks increasingly likely.

"Key questions remain on what Brexit will mean for Scotland, in terms of trade, migration and citizenship, and the impact of Brexit on the Scottish budget and the devolution settlement.

"With the likely triggering of Article 50 just weeks away, I hope Mr Hands and Mr Mundell can provide clarity on these questions."

A spokesman for Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell added that Scotland "faces being dragged out of Europe against its will".

He said Mr Mundell, the UK government's only Scottish MP, appeared to be "totally oblivious to the irony of him seeking to lay down the law on what should happen next".

He said: "Scotland is now faced with a right-wing Tory government we didn't vote for intent on taking us off a hard Brexit cliff edge which would be catastrophic for jobs and livelihoods.

"The Tories now clearly think they can do what they want to Scotland and people will simply accept it - but the Scottish Government is determined to stand up for Scotland's democratic voice and we will pursue every necessary option to protect our place in Europe."