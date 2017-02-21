Holyrood to hold historic income tax vote

Image copyright Scottish Parliament

Holyrood is to make history by voting to set separate Scottish income tax rates and bands for the first time.

The SNP and Greens have agreed a deal which will see the basic rate, paid by most taxpayers, left alone.

But the threshold for paying the 40p rate will start at £43,000 in Scotland instead of the £45,000.

In a separate move, Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is also due to announce further support to help firms deal with controversial business rate changes.

A political row has developed over a revaluation of business rates, and the Scottish government said Mr Mackay would use a proposed parliamentary statement to outline "a further package of support".

The income tax changes will mean people earning more than £43,000 in Scotland will pay up to £400 more than those on the same salary elsewhere in the UK.

The minority SNP administration had initially planned to raise the threshold for the 40p rate only in line with inflation, instead of increasing it to £45,000 as the UK government has done.

But in striking a deal with the Scottish Greens to get its budget plans through parliament, the proposed rise was scrapped and the threshold was instead frozen at £43,000.

The Scottish Conservatives warned the move will damage Scotland by making it the "highest taxed part of the UK", while Labour and the Liberal Democrats - who both favoured limited tax increases to protect services - accused the government of being too timid with its new income tax powers.

The Greens said they would abstain in the income tax vote despite its agreement to support the Scottish government's budget.

The party supports a 60p rate on income tax for those earning more than £150,000 and has accused the SNP of "showing none of the ambition that is needed" with its tax plans.

But it has also said it does not want to see the budget fall as it would lead to "far more damaging cuts to local services".

'Fair taxation'

Speaking ahead of the vote in the Scottish Parliament, Finance Secretary Derek Mackay insisted the government had got the balance right in its "constructive deal" with the Greens.

He added: "Some are saying we are raising too much, some are saying we are not raising enough - I think we've got that balance just right.

"On our income tax policies, 99% of people will be paying no more on their current level of income. Where there is divergence at the top 10% of income earners the difference between what you pay in Scotland and England is less than the cost of a prescription charge per week, so I think we've got the balance right.

"I think people essentially support the approach we are taking in Scotland, which is fair taxation and sound investment in our public services."

Image copyright PA Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay insists he has struck the right balance with his income tax plans

Scottish Conservative MSP Dean Lockhart said Scotland's employment rate was now falling as a result of its growth rate being about a third of that for the UK over the past 18 months.

He added: "The SNP's plans to set tax rates higher than the rest of the UK will only worsen this growing divide we are seeing, deterring investment and reducing new jobs.

"Our message to the SNP today is clear: it needs to mind the gap. Higher taxes in Scotland means lower growth, which will deliver less cash for government to spend on our vital public services."

Scottish Labour, which has called for the top rate of income tax to be increased from 45p to 50p, claimed that the deal between the SNP and Greens would "destroy any remaining illusion they are progressive".

'Timidity and timorousness'

The party's deputy leader, Alex Rowley, said: "Propped-up by the Greens, whose pretence at being a progressive party is now blown, the SNP will plough on with cuts to local services such as local schools and community care while refusing to ask the richest 1% to pay their fair share.

"In this historic vote, Scottish Labour will demand the SNP and the Greens do the right thing and invest in our public services."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats want income tax rates to be increased by 1p, which the party says would raise £500m for education.

Its leader, Willie Rennie, said: "To grow a strong economy we need to grow people's skills and invest in people. That's why we reject the Conservative race to the bottom and the timidity and timorousness of this SNP/Green alliance budget."

Scottish Greens co-convenor Patrick Harvie said his party was "determined to protect the extra £160m we secured for local services across Scotland, reversing many of the most damaging cuts which would have resulted from the SNP's spending plans."

He added: "We will therefore not block the rate resolution from passing, though it clearly shows none of the ambition that's needed.

"It's dismaying that the SNP has failed to take more serious steps in the direction of fairer taxes and we remain convinced that the point of devolving these powers is to allow better choices to be made in Scotland."