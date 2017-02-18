Funeral tributes to "true hero" Gordon Aikman

Politicians have joined family and friends of motor neurone disease (MND)campaigner Gordon Aikman in remembering him at ceremonies in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those paying tribute, saying he chose not to feel sorry for himself but to make a difference.

Alistair Darling, who worked with Mr Aikman on the Better Together campaign in the lead-up to the Scottish independence referendum, described him as a true hero.

Gordon Aikman raised more than £500,000 for MND research and lobbied for improvements in specialist nursing care.

He died earlier this month, aged 31. Huw Williams reports on the funeral and thanksgiving ceremony.